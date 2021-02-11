Barbers Hill High School Choir and Band students (front) Jonah Stewart and Duncan Zadrapa, and (back) Colby Stone, Katelyn Menard and Cameron Horn were selected to the Texas Music Educators Association All State Choir and Band for 2021.
Five Barbers Hill High School students received the highest distinction in public school music programs recently when they were named Texas All-State Musicians by the Texas Music Educators Association.
BHHS Band students Cameron Horn, senior percussionist, and Colby Stone, junior trumpet player, and Choir students Katelyn Menard, junior soprano, Jonah Stewart, junior tenor, and Duncan Zadrapa, senior tenor, were selected through a competitive process that began last fall and included district, region, and area levels.
