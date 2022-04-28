Goose Creek CISD students place in FIRST competitions

Members of Team Blarglefish of Goose Creek CISD proudly display their awards at the recent FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) competitions. Blarglefish competed in Texas District Championship-Apollo Division and ranked 27th with a record of 5-7-0. The team earned the Imagery Award in honor of Jack Kamen during the second week of the competition and the Creativity Award in the fourth week. The robotics team includes students from IMPACT Early College High School, Stuart Career Technical High School and Lee High School. (Goose Creek CISD photo)

 Goose Creek CISD photo

