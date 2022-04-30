Garden Club gives support to K9 unit

The Plumwood Eva Maud Garden Club made a $1,000 donation to the K9 unit of the Baytown Police Department. From left are Jeffrey Spencer with Big, Sgt. Clayton Breedings; Coleen Dickerson and Dee Lewis with the garden club; and David Lambert with Quinn.

