For someone in need, the stress and severity of a situation is heightened when there is no avenue to find a solution. While there may be many resources available, it is often overwhelming to find the right resources or for those not within a major city, finding them at all can seem impossible.
This week, 211 Day was celebrated on Feb. 11. Nationally, 211 is a comprehensive resource connecting those in need with local experts to find a solution to the challenges they are facing. 211 has become a vital partner for United Ways across the nation.
