The Baytown City Clerk’s Office has been recognized with a Five Star Award issued by the Texas Department of Health Bureau of Vital Statistics in 2021. The strict criteria for this award included Texas Electronic Vital Events Registrar training, customer service, security, and TxEVER maintenance.
More specifically, the office had to attend TxEVER training, complete a self-assessment survey, register 96% of birth and death records in the local acceptance queue within one business day between Jan. 1, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2020, have an average completion percentage of 90% when using the Remote Birth Access System, and have a user to local administrator ratio of 20%.
