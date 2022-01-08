Almost 3 million women in the U.S. have left the workforce since the start of the pandemic, according to recent data. The virus has undoubtedly played a role in this mass departure, but many women in the Baytown area are now looking to re-enter the workforce and may need assistance doing so. ExxonMobil is partnering with the Love Network of Baytown to close this gap with the start of the Women Work program.
To kick off this effort, ExxonMobil Baytown Area donated $20,000 to the Women Work program. The initiative will help underserved and underemployed women in the Baytown and Mont Belvieu area get back into the workforce, supplying work-readiness training and clothing for the first week of work. Once the program begins, ExxonMobil employees will volunteer with resume building and interview skill workshops in addition to holding clothing drives throughout the year to support the initiative.
