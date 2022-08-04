Christians share one great thing in common: Community. This is never so evident as during hard times. When something big happens that affects a member of our community, we leap into action. Whether it’s cleanup after a hurricane or tornado, supporting one another during major illnesses, offering compassion to those who have lost loved ones, or making door drops for homebound covid sufferers, we are there.
In John 13:35 (NLT) Jesus said, “Your love for one another will prove to the world that you are my disciples.” And there it is. Those of us who truly love and serve the Lord strive to show the love of God to one another. This verse specifically addresses loving our brothers and sisters in the Lord, but there are other verses that challenge us even more. They push us to love like Jesus loved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.