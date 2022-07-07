Highlands Masons present annual scholarships

Members of Sampson Masonic Lodge No. 231 in Highlands stand with 2022 scholarship recipients, from left, Ellexis Heisler, Amy Demoraes and Haley Nugent. In 2022, Texas Masons will give about $2.4 million in scholarships.
The Sampson Masonic Lodge No. 231 in Highlands has presented its yearly scholarships to three students from around the area.
The students — Haley Nugent from Goose Creek CISD, Amy Demoraes from Crosby ISD, and Ellexis Heisler from Baytown Christian Academy — were all awarded $2000 to go toward paying for the accredited post-secondary education of their choice.
