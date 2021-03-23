Baytown’s Parks and Rec Department is hosting Brown Bag Lunches every Friday in March at Town Square from noon to 1 p.m., with live music by Phineus Reb (March 26) and $5 lunch deals from Wazabi, Sabor of Mexico, Rooster’s and Someburger.
Today's e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Greater Baytown
Chambers County Weekly
- To view our latest issue click the image on the left.
Obituaries
Sun Weekly Survey
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- One dead; one hurt: Saturday fight turns deadly
- Industrial accident claims power line worker’s life
- Police beat for Tuesday
- What next? Baytown council talks strategy
- Dozens of arrests in racing dragnet
- North Main Street roadwork continuing
- Patriots hold off Sterling; 2-0 vs. local rivals
- Women's History Month: Empowering entrepreneur
Popular BaytownSun Stories
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.