The Baytown Fire Department has honored Lt. Mike Wills as the 2020 Baytown Firefighter of the Year.
Each year, department personnel nominate fellow employees for outstanding performance, community involvement, professionalism, and contributions to the safety of our community. The Baytown Fire Department Medals and Awards Committee submits the nominations to the Fire Chief for consideration.
