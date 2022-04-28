Wooster Garden Club goes on birding adventure

Birding enthusiast Billie Brinkley, left, led members of the Wooster Garden Club (Charlotte Pigford, Starr Fontenot and Cherie Melendez) on a birding adventure to High Island on April 21. The group toured the Smith Oaks Bird Sanctuary and Rookery to view the colorful spring migration of roseate spoonbills, snowy egrets and tri-colored herons. The group also visited the Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge. Kay Eshbach is the current president of the Wooster Garden Club, which was established in 1938.

 Wooster Garden Club photo

