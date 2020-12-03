A Harris County jury recently issued a $470,000 verdict for a Baytown man. The verdict was in favor of Kenny Hodges against Farmers Insurance and Sunstate Rentals.
The case arose from a motor vehicle collision that occurred on June 7, 2017, on I-10 East in Channelview. It happened when a Sunstate Rentals pickup cut in front of an 18-wheeler. The 18-wheeler and Sunstate vehicle then collided with the rear of Kenny Hodges’ pickup truck. Because the 18-wheeler’s owner had limited insurance, Kenny’s underinsured motorist insurer, Farmers Insurance, stepped into the 18-wheeler’s shoes at trial.
