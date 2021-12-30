Pilot Club of Baytown donates pillowcases for children at Homeless Services of Baytown. Pictured are Mary Ann Jackson, Program Director of the Homeless Services receiving the donation presented by Delores Ellis, Community Service Area leader of the Pilot Club — sewn by her grandchild. For information about Pilot Club, see www.pilotclubofbaytown.org and like The Pilot Club of Baytown Facebook page. For information about joining Pilot as a volunteer call 281-424-7838.
