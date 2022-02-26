What a waste of space. Your printing of the Russian tank (Feb. 24) once again shows how biased the liberal fake news media is. It implies Trump would have partnered with Putin in this invasion of Ukraine.
If you would open your mind and utilize some more reliable news sources you would know that for a fact while Trump was in office Putin behaved like a good little boy. He respected and feared Trump. Show me otherwise.
