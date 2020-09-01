Santa

The Baytown Blue Santa program distributed 135 tablets to students getting ready to go back to school. From left are Cpl. Steve Ocanas, Macla Aguilera, Wendy Grant, Chief Keith Dougherty, Mayor Brandon Capetillo and City Manager Rick Davis. In front is Keyvani Grant. The tablets were donated by the Walmart Distribution Center. Usually just active around Christmas, Blue Santa has had several programs during the pandemic.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.