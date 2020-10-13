The Pilot Club of Baytown is pleased to announce Allene DonCarlos has been chosen 2020-2021 Ambassador.
This selection is made by soliciting nominations from club members and these nominations are then evaluated and a final selection is made by a committee voted on by the membership. The committee was headed by Carla Start and members were Helen Gerlich, Nancy Mann, Susan Passmore and Judy Wheat. To be considered for Ambassador (formerly called Sweetheart) the member must be active in an assigned role within the club; promote Pilot International Founders Fund activities; be active in projects related to brain health and safety; be faithful in attending meetings of the club; and give generously of time to assist in fundraising and service.
