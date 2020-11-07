IMPACT Early College High School 2020 graduates (from left) Ricardo Arechiga, Daniela Gomez, Hector Alvarez, Lesly Chavez and Lauren Cruz benefited from their high school years at IMPACT. (Photo by Carrie Pryor-Newman)
IMPACT Early College High School recently received recognition from U.S. News and World Report and Niche 2020 Best Schools.
U.S. News and World Report ranked IMPACT as one of the Best High Schools in the Houston Metro Area and one of the Best Texas High Schools. Schools are ranked on their performance on state-required tests, including math and reading proficiency, graduation rate and preparation of students for college. The school tied for first place in the national and state graduation rate rankings with a graduation rate of 100 percent.
