Barbers Hill Early Childhood Center teachers were awarded an Education Foundation grant on Friday for Sphero robotics coding tools that will benefit STEAM students in kindergarten and first grade. The $1,248 grant was one of 36 grants distributed district wide.
Barbers Hill Education Foundation board members received welcome news at their December gathering when financial managers announced a fund balance of $83 million.
“Our nation-leading endowment made 20 percent returns and $13 million in appreciation this year, primarily due to timely investments during the market pandemic sell-off,” said Barbers Hill Superintendent Dr. Greg Poole. “The wisdom of the BHISD Board of Trustees, the BH Education Foundation Board, and our financial advisor has now created $29 million in capital gains since the foundation’s inception, and all of those funds benefit Barbers Hill students.”
