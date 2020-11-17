IMPACT Early College High School Anchor Club recently installed officers and inducted new members. In front, from left, are Naomi Medrano, director; Abigail Rodriguez, director; Lavender Deleon, president; Natalie Martinez, president-elect; Elizabeth Allen, secretary; Charles Johnson, director; Kevon Haggerty, treasurer; in back are Susan Passmore, Pilot Club past president and Anchor liaison; Brooke Villanueva; Delyla Mayfield; Alan Minor; Maritza Patton; Stefanie Flores; Dana Morara; Daysia Singleton; Kassidy Griffith; Laura Reyes, IMPACT principal; Elizabeth Al-Omairi, Anchor sponsor; Makayah Kellum-Rivera; Lauren Davis; Luis Castillo; Jaeli Mozo; Emily Gonzalez; Denise Minor-Perez and Susan Pitts, Pilot Club president. Not pictured are returning members Kyla Gijan, Leah Grimaldo, Daisy Ramirez and new member Rebecca Currie.
IMPACT ECHS Anchor Club sponsor Elizabeth Al-Omairi installs the new Anchor Club president Lavender Deleon, a senior and a charter member of the organization.
IMPACT Early College High School Anchor Club held its induction ceremony in the IMPACT ECHS cafeteria. Social distancing was observed, and attendees wore masks.
Elizabeth Al-Omairi, Anchor sponsor, welcomed guests and introduced special guests, including Susan Pitts, Pilot Club of Baytown president, and Laura Reyes, IMPACT ECHS principal. Amy Gilbert, also a sponsor, attended virtually. Elizabeth Allen gave the invocation, and Kevon Haggerty and Natalie Martinez led the pledges.
