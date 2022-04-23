Pilot Club Gala Bird of Paradise Sponsor: Patients ER. From left are ER tech Jeremy Pena ; Kevin Prince, NP; RN/Clinical CoordinatorAshley Dugat; CEO Douglas Chung; Director of Marketing Ashley Shibley; and Ed Martir, RN.
Pilot Club Gala Orchid Sponsor: Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital. From left are Pilot Judy Wheat, Hospital Administrative Director of Operations Laurie Terry and Senior Patient Services Specialist and Pilot Catherine Moeller.
Pilot Club Gala Bird of Paradise Sponsor: Junior and Robin Forrest, Ainsworth & Company.
Pilot Club Gala Bird of Paradise sponsor: Gilbert and Sherrill Santana, BDI Resources.
Jan Lammers, Aimee Davis and Rick Davis will provide entertainment for the Pilot Club of Baytown Yellow Rose Gala fundraiser.
The Pilot Club of Baytown 2022 Boots & Bling Yellow Rose Gala will be held Tuesday at R.D. & Ginger Burnsides’ Party Barn in Baytown. Pilots had difficulty getting off the pandemic rollercoaster, but we’ve made great strides at getting back to some normalcy and happy to have a face-to-face gala again.
R.D. Burnside will be master of ceremonies. Pilots have planned a barbecue buffet dinner, a live and silent auction led by auctioneer Kim Shoemaker and some bingo fun for special prizes. Guest speakers Sean Carter, a traumatic brain injury survivor, with his mother, Jenny Carter, will present a brief report of his journey. Entertainment is Baytown City Manager Rick Davis and his wife, Aimee Davis, and Jan Lammers with guitars and banjos.
Welcome to the discussion.
