The Pilot Club of Baytown 2022 Boots & Bling Yellow Rose Gala will be held Tuesday at R.D. & Ginger Burnsides’ Party Barn in Baytown. Pilots had difficulty getting off the pandemic rollercoaster, but we’ve made great strides at getting back to some normalcy and happy to have a face-to-face gala again.

R.D. Burnside will be master of ceremonies. Pilots have planned a barbecue buffet dinner, a live and silent auction led by auctioneer Kim Shoemaker and some bingo fun for special prizes. Guest speakers Sean Carter, a traumatic brain injury survivor, with his mother, Jenny Carter, will present a brief report of his journey. Entertainment is Baytown City Manager Rick Davis and his wife, Aimee Davis, and Jan Lammers with guitars and banjos.

