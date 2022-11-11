10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with games, music, a silent auction, a Sweet Treats Booth and delicious international food (Creole, BBQ, burgers, Caribbean, and Hispanic) and more! Raffle tickets are $5 each for a grill. There will be fun for the whole family! For more info, please call 281-426-8448.
Fall Festival
- Holy Family Church, 7122 Whiting Rock St., Baytown
-
-
- 0
Today's e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Greater Baytown
Chambers County Weekly
- To view our latest issue click the image on the left.
Obituaries
Sun Weekly Survey
Did your candidate(s) win?
You voted:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Coach runs long road to Boston
- Early signings scoop up local dozen
- Unity Tower celebrated in style
- Defending champ rolls as Tip-Off tourney begins
- Veterans honored at Bicentennial Park
- From military to industry: Local veterans discuss transition
- Lee College cuts ribbon on newly renovated Cosmetology Center in Liberty County
- Police Beat - Burglary
Popular BaytownSun Stories
Articles
- New Texas Avenue entertainment business offers something for everyone
- Baytown man convicted in 2020 murder
- Graham, Griffith win seats on Baytown Council
- Police beat – Man injured in stabbing
- Budweiser Clydesdales in town for World Series
- Police Beat - Gunfight reported
- Baytown elects new council members in Districts 2, 3
- Hwy 146 construction update
- Radona Heard Elkins
- Percy Gerald (P.G.) Stepleton, Jr.
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.