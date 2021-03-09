Two Governors for the Price of One. That was the campaign slogan Miriam Amanda Wallace Ferguson used in 1924 to run for Texas Govenor. She won and became Texas’ first female governor in 1925. Her campaign slogan is strange by today’s standards, but quite necessary for Miriam who sought our state’s highest political office only a mere four years after women won the right to vote in the United States.
Her tactic was not to advocate for her ideas but to ride the coattails of her husband, James Ferguson, who was the previous governor and impeached for embezzlement of state funds. Despite James’ impeachment, he still held a strong political following in Texas and his wife demurely proclaimed that if elected she would faithfully turn to her husband for direction and her win would ensure vindication for the former governor. Her speeches at rallies consisted of introducing James and letting him take the platform.
