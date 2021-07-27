Splash pads join Baytown's public art program

The City of Baytown has announced a new addition to the growing number of community art projects. You can find this addition in the splash pad area of Pelly, Roseland, Central Heights, Bergeron, McElroy, and Jenkins Park.
This project, similar to the Mini Mural Program, where traffic control panels were wrapped in art-work at intersections around town, features art covering splash pad control panels.
