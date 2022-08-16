Like a thief in the night, Chronic Wasting Disease can slip into deer without provoking symptoms -- until it’s too late. This unusual image pictured shows a drooling deer with a protruding hip bone in late stages of CWD. Symptoms aren’t noticeable at first. The most we can do is slow the spread of the contagion by regulation. The TPW Commission will consider expanding safeguards in more counties on August 24-25 at its Austin headquarters on Smith School Rd. No testimony will be received on Wednesday, but speakers may testify on Thursday, or by email. Photo courtesy of Warden Michael Hopper, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism.
I get tired writing about this subject; you may tire just reading about it. It’s not as interesting as some of my subjects, but chronic wasting disease (CWD) is spreading. More action is proposed to slow its spread.
Many might feel this doesn’t apply to them, but in a way, it’s a threat to everyone in Texas.
