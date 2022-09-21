St Jude Thaddeus Parish will have their Family Fall Fest Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy chicken and sausage dinners served in the gym. Delicious desserts will also be available. A snack booth is on the menu with hot dogs, nachos, frito pie, fruit cups, and snow cones. There will be a free petting zoo, pony rides, train rides, face painting, a balloon clown and a DJ. The silent auction will begin at 1 p.m. in the gym. A raffle with 10 great prizes will close the day’s festivities at 5 p.m.
Father Daniel S. Baguio and parishioners invite the community to come enjoy a family day at St. Jude Church, 800 South Main Street, in Highlands.
