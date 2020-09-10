Mt. Calvary Baptist church, fondly known as “The Place,” is joining forces with concerned community members to host a voter registration drive on Saturday, Sept. 12.
Organizers hope to empower Calvary members, residents of the Central Heights community, and anyone else who desires to be registered for the 2020 Election. The event will be held in the church parking lot at 501 Atlantic St. in Baytown, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and door to door registration will begin at 11 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m., or until all homes are visited in the Central Heights subdivision.
