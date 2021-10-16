The Baytown Optimist Club has installed new board members. In top row, from left, are Kathy Anderson, Gary Anderson, Stan White, Pi-Yi Mayo and John Crawford. Seated is Sherry White. (Baytown Sun photo by Matt Hollis)
After a year of COVID-19, the Baytown Optimist Club installed board members for 2021 and recognized other community folks for their volunteer efforts.
The Baytown Optimist Club held a banquet to install the officers, but some could not attend. The club met the next week again, as they usually do every Monday at 7 p.m., to honor the board and the volunteers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.