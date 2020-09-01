This summer, five select educators from Goose Creek CISD received scholarships from ExxonMobil to attend unique virtual educator workshops hosted by The Tapia Center for Excellence and Equity at Rice University: Patricia Wiggins and Danyelle Morris at Goose Creek Memorial High School, Sheila Chabera at Lee High School, Stephanie Brock at Stuart Career Tech High School, and Pilar Moreno-Recio at the district’s office. In total, more than 200 students and 150 teachers from Texas and beyond completed the online programs.
The professional development workshop for K-12 educators of all subjects provides participants the tools to implement project-based learning — a lesson-planning method that encourages hands-on, engaging experiences—in either virtual or in-person classrooms. In addition to earning Continuing Professional Education hours, participants collaborate with other teachers and develop a holistic approach to curriculum that applies listening, speaking, reading and writing.
