The ExxonMobil Mont Belvieu Plastics Plant recently donated three pallets of hand sanitizer to Barbers Hill ISD as students have returned to the classroom. To support BHISD’s safety protocols, approximately 150 gallons of hand sanitizer was delivered by the ExxonMobil Emergency Response Team to be used throughout the district. “It is our pleasure to donate hand sanitizer to help keep students and faculty safe during this pandemic,” stated ExxonMobil Mont Belvieu Plastics Plant Manager Wim Blokker. “We are proud to partner with the school district and do our part to help the community.” From left are ExxonMobil Emergency Responder Stephen Carroll, ExxonMobil Public & Government Affairs Advisor Connie Tilton, ExxonMobil First Line Supervisor Benny May, BHISD Superintendent Dr. Greg Poole, BHISD Safe School Coordinator Lori May, BHISD Director of Community Relations Jami Navarre and ExxonMobil Emergency Responder David Wells.
