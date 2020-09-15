2

The ExxonMobil Mont Belvieu Plastics Plant recently donated three pallets of hand sanitizer to Barbers Hill ISD as students have returned to the classroom. To support BHISD’s safety protocols, approximately 150 gallons of hand sanitizer was delivered by the ExxonMobil Emergency Response Team to be used throughout the district. “It is our pleasure to donate hand sanitizer to help keep students and faculty safe during this pandemic,” stated ExxonMobil Mont Belvieu Plastics Plant Manager Wim Blokker. “We are proud to partner with the school district and do our part to help the community.” From left are ExxonMobil Emergency Responder Stephen Carroll, ExxonMobil Public & Government Affairs Advisor Connie Tilton, ExxonMobil First Line Supervisor Benny May, BHISD Superintendent Dr. Greg Poole, BHISD Safe School Coordinator Lori May, BHISD Director of Community Relations Jami Navarre and ExxonMobil Emergency Responder David Wells.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.