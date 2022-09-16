Fishtail bit

Oil drillers attaching a fishtail bit onto the drill pipe. Screenshot from a 1926 movie about rotary drilling that was filmed at Goose Creek. 

At the beginning of February 1908 the Goose Creek Oil Company was drilling well No 3 on the John Gaillard place when they had a tremendous blowout. The well had two previous blowouts where oil, sand, and water were thrown up over the top of the derrick. But the pressure from the third one blew sand, oil, and mud far above the top of the derrick and 175 feet from the well. The sand was blown with such force that it blasted the collars of the casing until the threads were exposed. The well was abandoned but another was started immediately. The amount of oil they found convinced everybody that they probably had a field. 

In March, Simms & Farish were drilling their fourth well on the Minnie Gaillard tract when they hit rock at 1,800 feet. Drilling was slow in the rock, about six inches per day, when the pipe got stuck. The driller, James Isenhour, managed to free the bit and continue drilling. Three months later all the hard work finally paid off when, on Tuesday night, June 2nd 1908, they brought in a well producing 800 to 1200 barrels per day. The roar woke up people asleep in their beds over a mile away. In a 1954 interview, Mary Gaillard, wife of John Gaillard, described the scene: 

