Angelo and Rosemarie Vitullo will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday. The couple were married on Oct. 17, 1970. We love you to the moon and back! From Michele, John, MaryRose and Georgie Rawson and Joe, Emily, Jake, Josh and Hadlea Vitullo.
Today's e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Greater Baytown
Tuned In TV
Chambers County Weekly
- To view our latest issue click the image on the left.
Obituaries
Sun Weekly Survey
What’s your favorite scary Halloween movie?
You voted:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Friday Night Lights
- Goose Creek breaks down COVID letters
- State virus cases starting to show surge
- Lee College discussing name, community role
- Thousands voting at Lee College
- Gala held for Eddie Gray Wetlands Center
- City breaks ground on animal shelter
- Lee College to host Harris County District Attorney candidate forum
Popular BaytownSun Stories
Articles
- Authorities probe alleged assaults by ex-BH student
- IBD/TIPP Election Poll Shows Trump Closes Gap in Presidential Race; Biden Leads by Just 2.7 Points
- Police beat
- Aubrey Earl Clevenger
- Cast your ballots
- Cain faces new challenge in 128
- Douglas LeRoy Relyea
- Record-breaking voter turnout
- Mont Belvieu State of the City: Exciting future
- Missing person sought
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Socialism (4)
- Why support Trump? (4)
- Do the right thing (3)
- Your vote is crucial for freedom (3)
- Socialism, shut down speech (2)
- Why vote progressive? (2)
- Most important election of lifetime (2)
- Flapping his wings ... (1)
- ExxonMobil managers: Together, we are stronger (1)
- Goose Creek reveals renaming panel duties (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.