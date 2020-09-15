1

Barbers Hill High School Class of 2021 gathered early Friday morning in Eagle Stadium to celebrate Senior Sunrise, organized by the BHHS Student Council. The event traditionally kicks off the year for seniors, though it had to be rescheduled twice due to inclement weather and Hurricane Laura closures. With all that has changed in the past year, high school officials said, they wanted to provide seniors this tradition to celebrate their capstone year.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.