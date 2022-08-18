A 50th-year reunion of 1972 football players from Sterling and Lee and Sterling High Schools is being planned for the weekend of the two school’s 2022 game, Nov. 3-4. In 1972, Sterling upset San Antonio Lee and finished state runnerup to Odessa Permian. The golden anniversary players weekend will begin Thursday, Nov. 3 with a dinner at O’Neals Sportsbar & Grill and include on-field recognition during the Friday, Nov. 4 Sterling-Lee football game. For more information, call Randy Riley at 936-402-0154 or Scott Goodman at 281-923-4637 and register to attend.
