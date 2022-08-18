A 50th-year reunion of 1972 football players from Sterling and Lee and Sterling High Schools is being planned for the weekend of the two school’s 2022 game, Nov. 3-4. In 1972, Sterling upset San Antonio Lee and finished state runnerup to Odessa Permian. The golden anniversary players weekend will begin Thursday, Nov. 3 with a dinner at O’Neals Sportsbar & Grill and include on-field recognition during the Friday, Nov. 4 Sterling-Lee football game. For more information, call Randy Riley at 936-402-0154 or Scott Goodman at 281-923-4637 and register to attend.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.