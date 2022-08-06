Sometimes Dumber is Better
How much do we know about sin? How well-schooled in the art of disobedience are we? If I could live my life over, there is one thing I know for sure: I wish I had less of the devil’s education. He loves to use the argument of “discovery” to trap us. As the school year for many begins again, leave off any “classes” the devil offers.
