The Evening Pilot Club of Baytown presented a donation to Marianne Jackson, (left) office manager of the Bay Area Homeless Services. Presenting the check is (top left) Pam Shirley, Pilot President Kay Fregia, Louise King and Janice Hudman, Community Service area leader. Also multiple boxes and bags of supplies from the Pilot members were donated. The mission of BAHS is to assist the homeless and those at risk of homelessness to attain self-sufficiency , acquire permanent housing, and return to independent living and provide an array of supportive services. 

