West Chambers County Pilot Club

West Chambers County Pilot Club’s Anchor Coordinator Judy Duncan presented scholarships to the following recipients: Barbers Hill High School Anchor members Klarissa Torres and Callie Welty and Barbers Hill High School seniors Jordan Novosad and Mackenzie Vojacek. From left are Welty, Vojacek, Novosad, Torres and Duncan.

