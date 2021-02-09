As an added benefit to Goose Creek CISD employees, the district started offering tuition-based pre-kindergarten to employees’ children Feb. 1, 2021. The cost for the program Is $300 per month, substantially less than pre-school or daycare.
“During such a challenging year, we are pleased to offer the benefit of tuition-based pre-k to our district staff,” said Jennifer Roach, coordinator of early childhood and community outreach initiatives. “Giving our teachers and staff the opportunity to save money and provide their own child with a positive pre-k experience is a win-win for our deserving employees who consistently go above and beyond for the children of our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.