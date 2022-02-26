The Pilot Club of Baytown presented a check to the Monica Boyd Literacy Foundation in support of work to help children learn to read. From left are Tammy Holloway, Shirley Dixon, Susan Moore-Fontenot (Pilot Club Education Committee Chair), Stephanie Fitzgerald (committee co-chair), Monica Boyd, James Todd and Scott Bennett.
