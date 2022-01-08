Leadership from Patients ER presents a $5,000 donation to JDRF as a gala sponsor and the check is presented by, from left, Carolyn LeJeune, Whitley Dorsett, Ashley Shipley and Elbert De La Cruz to JDRF board members for the Baytown Chapter, Kathi Krisher Clausen and Janet Brazzil.
Patients ER has been a prominent sponsor of the Baytown Chapter’s diabetes gala since 2017. Over the years, Patients ER has donated and remained committed to raising money for research and education with the goal of one day finding a cure for those impacted by diabetes.
The upcoming gala’s theme is “Wild About a Cure,” and is on Jan. 15.
