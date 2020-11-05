Those looking to take advantage of seasonable weather are cordially invited to take an outdoor stroll Saturday at Dazzler Outdoor Market Days.
Over 20 local vendors will be offering goods in the Goose Creek Memorial High School parking lot off of North Main from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds from the event will go toward Dazzler equipment and scholarships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.