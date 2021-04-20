ExxonMobil Baytown Area recently hosted 55 middle school girls for Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day 2021. The program, designed to inspire female students to consider careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) through various hands-on activities, was presented virtually this year due to COVID-19. ExxonMobil volunteers performed STEM related experiments with students from Cedar Bayou Junior and Baytown Junior to help encourage them learn more about the world of engineering.
The event kicked off with introductions from volunteers giving their backgrounds, personal experiences and current roles at ExxonMobil. They discussed engineering as a profession emphasizing important aspects of their jobs like creativity, problem solving and developing new technologies. The volunteers also illustrated the numerous opportunities that come with choosing a career in STEM and encouraged the students to continue to learn and discover so that one day they could help the world meet new challenges.
