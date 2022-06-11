Karen McGill, who has been a Baytown Police officer for 20 years, was recognized as Officer of the Quarter at the Baytown Chamber of Commerce luncheon.
McGill is a Deer Park High School graduate who decided to go into law enforcement after earning an associate degree in business from San Jacinto College. After completing the Basic Peace Officer Course at San Jacinto, she started with the Baytown Police Department in May 2001.
