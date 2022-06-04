Author Samantha Specks

Author Samantha Specks (seated on right) joined the Cork Dork Book Club at Yepez Vineyard to discuss her novel, “Dovetails in Tall Grass.”  It was a fun evening full of great conversation, good food and delicious wine. The Club is sponsored by the Chambers County Library System and Yepez Vineyards. It meets on the first Tuesday of the month.

