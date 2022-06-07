Evening Pilot Club of Baytown members presented a check to club member Joanna Horton, Traumatic Brain Injury Camp coordinator for the Camp For All in Burton. Camp For All is for adults who are being treated for traumatic brain injuries. From left, Pilot President Liz Webb, Pilot President-elect Jan Bracey
and Pilots Kimberly Lopez and Marcie Hill presented the check to Horton at the Texas District Convention in Nacogdoches.
