Cindy Widner and Julie Edgar were named Lamar Award of Excellence for Personal Achievement Recipients at the Old River Masonic Lodge No. 142 this past weekend. From left are Widner, Worshipful Master Manuel Villegas and Edgar.
Bethany Hinnant earned an Order of the Eastern Star scholarship from the Old River Masonic Lodge No. 142 this weekend and joining in the celebration was worthy matron Linda Malick.
Kenny Widner, right, was awarded the Community Builder Award by the Old River Masonic Lodge No. 142 along with worshipful master Manuel Villegas.
Old River Masonic Lodge No. 142 really believes in supporting education so two Barbers Hill ISD teachers found themselves the apple of the members’ eyes this past week.
Cindy Widner and Julie Edger were both named Lamar Award of Excellence for Personal Achievement Recipients while retiring Barbers Hill ISD police chief Kenny Widner was granted the Community Builder Award.
