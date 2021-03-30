Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital CEO David Bernard (seventh from right) is joined by hospital board members and leadership, as well as community leaders for the groundbreaking ceremony for the five-story patient tower. Hospital board members and leadership on hand for the ceremony were (from right) Jennifer Vera, assoc. chief of nursing; Becky Chalupa, chief nursing officer, Tommy Clements, board member; RD Burnside, board member, Pete Alfaro, board member, Gilbert Santana, board chairman; David Bernard, CEO; Richard Peebles, board member; Wayne Baldwin, board member; Mary Hartman Brown-Cody, board member; Gary Schmidt, board member; Walter O’Hara, MD; George Colon, director, spiritual care; Adrienne Joseph, VP/COO; Laurie Terry, admin. director. The facility is scheduled to open in spring 2023 and will expand the hospital by 75 beds.
An artist’s renderings of new patient tower at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.
