Frost Bank honored the Lee College Foundation for its sustained support and service to Lee College students throughout greater Baytown. From left are Blythe Adam, community leader and business banking officer; David LePori, regional president, Houston area; Gilbert Santanta, chair, Lee College board of regents; Dr. Lynda Villanueva, president, Lee College; Dr. Angela Oriano-Bradshaw, vice president of college advancement, Lee College; and Stephen DonCarlos, chair, Lee College Foundation.
Frost Bank honored the Lee College Foundation for its sustained support and service to Lee College students throughout greater Baytown. The bank added a $2,500 gift to the recognition presented at the Frost Bank Baytown Financial Center Thursday. In addition to the Lee College Foundation, the celebration event also recognized the Senior Citizen Project of Chambers County.
“The Lee College Foundation is pleased to be recognized by Frost Bank for helping more area residents realize their dreams of higher education,” said Stephen DonCarlos, chair of the Lee College Foundation Board of Directors. “We sincerely appreciate this partnership and look forward to deepening our relationship as Frost Bank grows throughout the college’s service area.”
