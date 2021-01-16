Though it was necessary for me to take time off, it feels good to be writing again. After looking at the data, my husband and I realized on the totem of risks, having our daughter in preschool was pretty low. And with our son pulling up on every reachable surface, shoving every crumb, leaf and dust bunny in his mouth, we decided the risk was worth the reward for our little socialite.
These past few months, I did my best, trying to homeschool my daughter. I created lesson plans using sources from the school district, Pinterest, the plethora of mom bloggers who offer free ideas and crafts online. Surprisingly, I didn’t have to buy much. We ended up having everything we needed. Paper, scissors, letter writing sources, craft supplies, books (including from the library curbside services), apps, toys and more. I jokingly called it the Garrett School for Girls and Boys.
