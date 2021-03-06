Interim Police Chief Mike Holden, left, swore in Baytown’s newest officer, Henry Peek, Wednesday. Peek, a Texas native and Navy veteran, is a graduate of the Houston Community College Police Academy. He now begins the BPD’s 16-week field training program.
Today's e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Greater Baytown
Chambers County Weekly
- To view our latest issue click the image on the left.
Obituaries
Sun Weekly Survey
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Spring is in the air
- Goose Creek releases panel recordings
- Additional $3M required for Bayland Island
- Swearing in of a new officer
- Interim chief leads department reorganization
- Baytown adjusting water bills impacted by winter storm
- GCM slides past Ball
- Baytown apartment still suffering without water
Popular BaytownSun Stories
Articles
- Fatal shooting
- Goose Creek releases names panel final report, names of members
- A GCM gut check paves way to Sweet 16
- James Alton Tilton
- Baytown woman leads police on chase across Chambers County
- Robert (Bobby) Jones
- ExxonMobil ordered to pay $14.25 mil in pollution case
- Gene Robert Boul
- Three down, four to go
- Anthony Chris Parkey
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.