Ebenezer Scrooge, played by Jeff Luchsinger, is visited by the ghost of his former business partner, Jacob Morley, played by Douglas Taylor, in the Baytown Little Theater production of “A Christmas Carol.”
With most performances completely sold out, Baytown Little Theater added another performance of “A Christmas Carol” at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2 E. Texas Ave. Some other performances had single seats available Monday.
